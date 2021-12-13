 
Monday Dec 13 2021
Web Desk

Camilla has become Royal Family’s buffer with Prince Charles: report

Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021


Duchess Camilla has reportedly become a major buffer between her husband Prince Charles and the Royal Family.

Royal author Judy Wade has made this claim during her interview with The List.

There she was quoted saying, It's worth noting Camilla apparently never tried to take Diana's place. Funnily enough, nowadays, she acts as a 'buffer' between the boys and their father.”

"In a 2007 documentary about William and Charles, the late royal expert Judy Wade revealed that Camilla serves as a go-between, particularly when Charles' sons do something their father wouldn't necessarily approve of.”

“Notably, Camilla never actually interfered with how Charles was raising them — not only because she was too busy taking care of her own children, but also because she trusted his judgment.”

