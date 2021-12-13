 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Reuters

Eddie Redmayne stars in London revival of ‘Cabaret’

By
Reuters

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Eddie Redmayne stars in London revival of ‘Cabaret’
Eddie Redmayne stars in London revival of ‘Cabaret’

LONDON: Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes a return to London's West End in a new production of the musical "Cabaret", which opened on Sunday.

Redmayne plays the role of Emcee, alongside stage and screen star Jessie Buckley, in the production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

"He's the most hard-working, conscientious actor I have ever worked with," Frecknall said of Redmayne. "His work ethic is incredible, and his love of the role and the production and the team is absolutely wonderful, so he's been a real anchor for the piece."

The Tony Award-wining musical was originally performed on Broadway in 1966 and features songs such as "Willkommen".

The musical is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel "Goodbye to Berlin", which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret nightlife of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar Republic.

Asked about how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the rehearsals and production of the show, Frecknall said: "It's been challenging but it's never stopped us and it could have been so much harder with the wrong attitude, so everyone's been brilliant at making it come together."

The revival is being performed at London's Kit Kat Club until May.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’

Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’
Camilla has become Royal Family’s buffer with Prince Charles: report

Camilla has become Royal Family’s buffer with Prince Charles: report
Thomas Markle would have ‘nothing to lose’ if he releases tell-all: report

Thomas Markle would have ‘nothing to lose’ if he releases tell-all: report
Queen Elizabeth handed warning for the ‘fall of the House of Windsor’

Queen Elizabeth handed warning for the ‘fall of the House of Windsor’
Meghan Markle, Harry ‘issuing warning shot’ to Kate, Prince William with masterplan

Meghan Markle, Harry ‘issuing warning shot’ to Kate, Prince William with masterplan
Meghan Markle faces ‘biggest challenge’ yet from ‘awkward’ revelations

Meghan Markle faces ‘biggest challenge’ yet from ‘awkward’ revelations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image
Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report

Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report
Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh ‘desperate to see’ dad amid custody battle

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh ‘desperate to see’ dad amid custody battle
David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper
Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues

Latest

view all