Monday Dec 13 2021
Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Jesy Nelson rocked the Capital's Jingle Bell Ball’s stage on Saturday to mark her first-ever live solo performance after she exited the girl group but fans were unimpressed to read ‘Black’ written on her orange jacket.

The 30-year-old singer, a few weeks ago found herself surrounded by accusations that she is trying to use the black heritage for personal gains.  

As reported by Daily Mail, the Boyz singer had to delete her Instagram post from the red carpet event in which her hairs covered the brand’s logo.

The Sun reported that the singer’s team ‘didn't say a word when it was happening and even posted the picture on Instagram before deleting it a few minutes later.’

“Jesy was so upset when she was told what had happened and was shown the photographs. She was totally focused on her performance and this put a huge dark cloud over everything,” the outlet quoted.

