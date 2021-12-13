Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

File Footage

Prince William had reportedly extended an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry.



During the Duke of Cambridge’s appearance on Apple Fitness+ The Time to Walk, he candidly looked back at some of his happy memories with Harry.

Regarding this, a source said that by William recalling fond memories he shared with Harry he was extending an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William candidly shared how the brothers’ late mother Princess Diana used to sing Tina Turner’s The Best during their run to school.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school," he said.

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s (Simply) The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."



