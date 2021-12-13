Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast - which was due to follow on from The Princes and the Press programme - has been delayed by the network after 'countless' complaints.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's podcast was due to be a follow-on from the BBC’s documentary on the royal family, called The Princes and the Press.



The network has delayed the podcast after receiving a barrage of complaints over the two-part documentary on two royal brothers, which aired last month, according to The Sun.



The documentary, which explores William and Harry’s fracturing relationship, has been blasted by the royal household for giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims”.



The programme caused uproar amongst the royal household who have threatened to boycott the BBC.

"As we have said very clearly before, the podcast is still in production and will be released as a box set when it’s ready," a BBC spokesperson was reported to have said.



Some fans also turned furious and complained that it was “disrespectful to the Royal Family”, and with the podcast supposedly having even more controversial content, it is not known when it might be released.

