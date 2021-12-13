 
Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has finally passed her bar exam after failing three times in past.

The 41-year-old reality star, who is now one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a lawyer, paid a sweet tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian who kept her motivated despite the previous failures.

Kim, who has recently filed to become 'legally single' and  drop 'West' from her surname, called late father her 'biggest cheerleader'. She kept him in mind as she said if he were alive today he would have been her biggest supporter.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of herself in stunning blue dress as she revealed the milestone in her journey to become a lawyer.

The mother-of-four wrote a lengthy caption to her 269million followers which began: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"

Kim remained motivated as she kept her late father in mind despite previous failures, saying that if he were alive today he would have been her biggest supporter.

'Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.' She was referencing photos she had taken in front of her bathroom mirror for announcement.

Kardashian added: 'For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me."

'I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses [winking eye emoji])'

Kanye's estranged wife proudly said: "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me."

