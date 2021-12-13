 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids
Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids

Kim Kardashian has decided to hire a Grammy-winning pianist that can play Christmas music each morning in December as her children’s personal alarm.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hired the pianist as part of a special treat for her four young trouble makers North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.

The star even shared a sneak peek of what her house sounds like each morning with an Instagram Stories update.

In it she could be heard revealing, "Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids.”

Check it out below:

Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids


More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau
Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski
Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame

Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame
John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing
Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab

Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab
North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission
Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast
Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify
Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Latest

view all