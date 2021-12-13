Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids

Kim Kardashian has decided to hire a Grammy-winning pianist that can play Christmas music each morning in December as her children’s personal alarm.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum hired the pianist as part of a special treat for her four young trouble makers North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.

The star even shared a sneak peek of what her house sounds like each morning with an Instagram Stories update.

In it she could be heard revealing, "Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids.”

