Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt recently got papped cosying up to German model Nicole Poturalski on their candid stroll.

This news comes shortly after sources highlighted just how anxious his daughter Shiloh is becoming to get visitation rights with her father once more.

But according to sources, the renowned actor was behaving like a truly “loved up teenager” during his stroll with the German beauty.

According to the insider, the pair was photographed just before they hopped aboard a private jet for a Paris getaway to the star’s personal Château in the south of France.

The source also told OK! Magazine, “They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her.”

Even though “He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She's a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

According to findings, Ms Poturalski "was already in Paris, waiting in the Air France lounge for Brad when he flew in from LAX.”

While the timeline of their apparent romance is unclear, there is even less information on the model who seems to have captured Brad’s heart.

The location of the duo’s escape is reportedly on the grounds of the Château which Brad co-owned with his wife Angelina Jolie. They reportedly bought it back in 2008 for a reported $67 million and even had their wedding on those exact same grounds.

The location boasts 35 rooms, a spa, a hot tub, a home theater and even an indoor pool.

