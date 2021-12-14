Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau

Actress Ana de Armas stunned onlookers as she enjoyed romantic moment with a handsome man who appeared to be Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Armas' latest PDA-filled photos come nearly a year after she split from Ben Affleck, whom she met on the set of the erotic thriller Deep Water.



The 33-year old was spotted packing on the PDA with Paul Boukadakis as she moved on from ex Affleck nearly a year after their breakup. The Batman star has since moved on with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

In the new picture, the lovebirds appeared to be in their own world as they shared a romantic moment together. Ana lovingly placed her hand around her beau's waist before reaching for his hand as they prepared to cross the street.



Ana de Armas looked stunning in flared black trousers, a low-cut pink long sleeve top and a chic black purse with gold chain on her shoulder. Her new beau looked dashing as he rocked black trousers, and matching top, leather shoes and a beige racer jacket. A black cap finished off the trendy look.