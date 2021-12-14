 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton slams Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘clever event planning’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Kate Middleton has reportedly blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a ‘clever’ event planning tactic.

Royal expert Rebecca English made this claim during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There she claimed, “I think it'd be a fantastic event every year that will complement things like the honors and the garden parties that we have to celebrate our community heroes in this country.”

“I’d love it if they thought about it every year and I think it's worth pointing out but what I think was quite clever about it.”

"This is becoming a bit of a trademark is although she devised the idea and her team organized it, she was very clear not to make it about her so although she wrote a forward in the order of service.”

"No big deal was made of it wasn't read out she didn't stand up, she didn't do a reading she really made sure that it wasn't about her which is not always the case when it comes to members of the Royal Family or ex-members of the Royal Family.”

Before concluding she was also quoted saying, “I thought, it was a really a clever, clever way to do it. It was about saying I'm using my convenient power to bring people together but this evening is about saying ‘Thank You’ to those people who’ve made a very difficult year for us that little bit easier.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report

Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report
Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report

Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals
Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report

Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report
Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-staffer writing book about ‘shocking incidents’ on set

Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-staffer writing book about ‘shocking incidents’ on set
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau
Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski
Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame

Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame
Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids

Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids
John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing
Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab

Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab
North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

Latest

view all