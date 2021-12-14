Kate Middleton slams Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘clever event planning’

Kate Middleton has reportedly blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a ‘clever’ event planning tactic.



Royal expert Rebecca English made this claim during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There she claimed, “I think it'd be a fantastic event every year that will complement things like the honors and the garden parties that we have to celebrate our community heroes in this country.”

“I’d love it if they thought about it every year and I think it's worth pointing out but what I think was quite clever about it.”

"This is becoming a bit of a trademark is although she devised the idea and her team organized it, she was very clear not to make it about her so although she wrote a forward in the order of service.”

"No big deal was made of it wasn't read out she didn't stand up, she didn't do a reading she really made sure that it wasn't about her which is not always the case when it comes to members of the Royal Family or ex-members of the Royal Family.”

Before concluding she was also quoted saying, “I thought, it was a really a clever, clever way to do it. It was about saying I'm using my convenient power to bring people together but this evening is about saying ‘Thank You’ to those people who’ve made a very difficult year for us that little bit easier.”