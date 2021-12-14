 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating 20 years of epic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring two Bollywood kings Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing a video based on the best moments from the film on Instagram, Karan Johar said, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today.”

“Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!,” he said while tagging the lead roles.

The film, released on December 14, 2001, features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji.

The movie was directed by Karan Johar.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men
Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G
Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away
Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question

Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question
Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight

Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive after ‘violating norms’

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive after ‘violating norms’
Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh join Vicky Kaushal in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh join Vicky Kaushal in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Sara Ali Khan’s dance with Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the internet on fire: Watch

Sara Ali Khan’s dance with Ibrahim Ali Khan sets the internet on fire: Watch
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan recreate 'K3G' scene, watch here

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan recreate 'K3G' scene, watch here
Salman Khan dedicates ‘Bigg Boss 15’ episode to late Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan dedicates ‘Bigg Boss 15’ episode to late Sidharth Shukla

‘Atrangi Re’ co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush look up to each other; latest selfie is proof!

‘Atrangi Re’ co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush look up to each other; latest selfie is proof!
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap sport casual look in family outing: Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap sport casual look in family outing: Pics

Latest

view all