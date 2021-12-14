Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating 20 years of epic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring two Bollywood kings Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.



Sharing a video based on the best moments from the film on Instagram, Karan Johar said, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today.”

“Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!,” he said while tagging the lead roles.



The film, released on December 14, 2001, features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji.

The movie was directed by Karan Johar.