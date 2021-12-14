Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is all set to reopen the iconic recording facility Miraval Studios, located at Château Miraval in Correns, France.

For the studio redesigning, the Fight Club star has collaborated with the Emmy-winning music producer Damien Quintard. The legendary music recording studio has hosted sessions for Pink Floyd, Sting and the Cranberries.

The studio, which was built in 1977 by Château Miraval's then-owner Jacques Loussier, largely sat unused for two decades until Pitt, 57, and Quintard decided to renovate the space for musicians to take on new recordings.

In a press release, Quintard said that he ‘immediately clicked’ with Pitt when the two met in Paris. "It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound," he recalled. "I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music."

The updated studio will feature much of its original recording equipment integrated into a modern setting—including a desk personally designed by Pitt and Quintard.

As media outlets reported, Château Miraval is a property close to the Fury actor’s heart. He purchased the property with then-partner Angelina Jolie in 2012 and the two exchanged vows at the estate's chapel in 2014.

However, after his split with Jolie in 2016, the Once Upon A Time actor still retains ownership of the estate, which is renowned for its on-site vineyard. Miraval Studios will officially open in the summer of 2022.