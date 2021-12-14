Tom Cruise sends 300 Christmas cakes on private jet to UK for 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew

Tom Cruises sends 300 Christmas cakes on private jet to UK for Mission: Impossible 7 crew

American actor Tom Cruise is showering appreciation for his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members ahead of Christmas.

Reportedly, the 59-year-old had 300 Christmas cakes shipped from LA to the UK on his private jet as a gift for his team. The plane was sent on a 5,500 mile round trip across the Atlantic, according to reports.

Cruise is famous for sending the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills for his favourite people. In fact, many who know him, also dub it 'Tom Cruise cake'

A source told The Sun: "Tom wanted to give the team on Mission: Impossible a treat for Christmas and decided that only cakes from his favourite bakery in LA would do."

It added:"He organised for the shop to make 300 cakes especially and they were then flown back to the UK on his jet."

"It is extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him," shared the insider.

Reportedly, the Top Gun star has spent £11,400 on the cakes.