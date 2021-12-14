 
entertainment
Kate Middleton flirts with Prince William in Christmas card, says body language expert

Kate Middleton has given a nod of approval to husband Prince William with her body language in their Christmas card photo, says expert.

As per Darren Stanton, Kate has made "quite a flirtatious gesture" towards Prince William as she keeps her hand on his knee.

The shot, that features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three kids, screams comfort and love.

In the photo, George and Charlotte sit on either side of their parents. Youngest son Louis sits cross-legged in front of his mum.

Stanton tells Coffee Friend : "It’s quite a flirtatious gesture for any photo - especially one that depicts a royal family and the future of the monarchy."

"If anything, it reinforces the love the couple have for one another and William shows his approval by placing his hand on Kate’s leg, says expert of the family photo from vacation in Jordan.

"Such a personal move, almost restricted for romantic partners, again displays just how in sync the pair are as they match and mirror each other perfectly," he adds

Meanwhile, Kate and William are set to join the Queen to Sandringham for this year's Christmas celebrations.

