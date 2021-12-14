 
‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer

Park So Dam has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer following a routine health check
South Korean star Park So Dam has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer following a routine health check, reported People.

The news was shared in a statement released to South Korean media by Dam’s agency, Artist Company, according to which Dam has already undergone surgery for the cancer.

Artist Company also shared that Dam will be missing promotional events for her upcoming film Special Cargo owing to the surgeries and subsequent recovery time.

The agency did not confirm whether filming on Dam’s next film, Lee Hae-Young’s Ghost, will be delayed or not.

Dam found global fame after her portrayal of Kim Ki-jung in Bong Joon Ho’s 2019 film Parasite that not only picked up the Best Picture Oscar but also the Palme d’Or at Cannes. 

