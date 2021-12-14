Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares sweet family snaps

Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with her football partner Cristiano Ronaldo, has shared stunning photos from her Lapland family break.

Georgina enjoyed family outing with their daughter Alana, four, and Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four, in Lapland.



The 27-year-old model wasn't joined by her footballer partner in the sweet family shots which she uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday.

Georgina captioned the post: 'The happiest mom in the world!'



In the photos, Georgina Rodriguez appeared to be a every inch the doting mother. She wrapped up her blossoming baby bump in a shiny ski-suit and brown head warmer.

The brunette beauty posed for a photo in front of the snow covered trees and road. The happy family also helped decorate a tree and paid a visit to Father Christmas.

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jnr was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain.

In June 2017, the Real Madrid star then surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.

Just one month later he and Georgina announced they were expecting their first child together. The Spanish model then gave birth to their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017.

Last month, Georgina announced that she is pregnant with twins, sharing a sweet snap from a scan with her and Cristiano's four children to Instagram.