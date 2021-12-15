 
pakistan
Karachi man stabs woman to death after brawl with her brother: police

Representational image.
  • Police say a few days before the stabbing, the suspect and the victim's brother got into an argument over a petty issue. 
  • Police say victim was attacked by her neighbour on her way to court.
  • Says victim was pursuing a rape case against another man..

A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Karachi's New Karachi Sector 5-J area reportedly after he brawled with her brother a few days ago, The News reported.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Saba, who was a social worker, was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Bilal Colony SHO Nawaz Brohi said while sharing details of the incident that the woman was attacked by her neighbour, Ghazanfar, on her way to a court for the hearing of her case against a man named Imtiaz.

He said that Saba had accused Imtiaz of impersonating as a journalist and raping her in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The SHO said police suspect that Ghazanfar attacked Saba to avenge a brawl between him and Saba's brother over dumping garbage in the street they live in.

He said that the suspect also reportedly misbehaved with Saba during the scuffle.

The SHO further stated that Ghazanfar is a drug addict and used to impersonate as the worker of a political party.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a case against Ghazanfar and arrested his brothers, Danish and Ahsan, he added.

