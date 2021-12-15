Cardi B 'loves' the man Offset is becoming after divorce threat

Cardi B cannot stop singing praises for husband Offset.

The singer turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to pen a heartfelt note for her best friend and the father of her kids, appreciating that man he has become over time.

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy . I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are," began Cardi in an elaborate Instagram post.

The singer went on to praise Offet's seriousness towards the future of their kids. "Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short . I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive," she added for her husband of four years.

"I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party," concluded the WAP rapper.



Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 3-month-old son together. The rapper's elaborate post comes after she filed for divorce from husband amid infidelity allegations. Cardi later admitted she did it to teach him a lesson.