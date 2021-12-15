Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pack on the PDA at Mumbai airport: Watch

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often win our hearts with their love for each other. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Wednesday morning. Ranveer planted a sweet peck on Deepika's cheek, leaving the paparazzi in a tizzy.
“Meri producer hai (she's my producer)," added Ranveer right after the adorable gesture.
The Happy New Year actor chose a classic look and donned a black and white top and skirt paired with black boots. She had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.
Meanwhile, the Gully Boy was spotted as usual in his quirky outfit. He donned an animal print tee and red velvet bell-bottoms styled with red-framed glasses and a black sling bag.
Both of the stars will share screen space in their upcoming film 83 , a sports flick produced by Deepika herself.