Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pack on the PDA at Mumbai airport: Watch

Ranveer Singh spotted kissing Deepika Padukone on cheek at airport: Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often win our hearts with their love for each other. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Wednesday morning. Ranveer planted a sweet peck on Deepika's cheek, leaving the paparazzi in a tizzy.

“Meri producer hai (she's my producer)," added Ranveer right after the adorable gesture.

The Happy New Year actor chose a classic look and donned a black and white top and skirt paired with black boots. She had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.



Meanwhile, the Gully Boy was spotted as usual in his quirky outfit. He donned an animal print tee and red velvet bell-bottoms styled with red-framed glasses and a black sling bag.

Both of the stars will share screen space in their upcoming film 83 , a sports flick produced by Deepika herself.