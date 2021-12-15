 
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pack on the PDA at Mumbai airport: Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often win our hearts with their love for each other. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Wednesday morning. Ranveer planted a sweet peck on Deepika's cheek, leaving the paparazzi in a tizzy.

 “Meri producer hai (she's my producer)," added Ranveer right after the adorable gesture.

The Happy New Year actor chose a classic look and donned a black and white top and skirt paired with black boots. She had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy was spotted as usual in his quirky outfit. He donned an animal print tee and red velvet bell-bottoms styled with red-framed glasses and a black sling bag.

Both of the stars will share screen space in their upcoming film 83 , a sports flick produced by Deepika herself.

