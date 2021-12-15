Queen Elizabeth going ahead with Sandringham Christmas feast amid Omicron surge in UK

Queen Elizabeth is adamant on having her family reunited for Christmas in Sandringham, despite Omicron cases in the UK.

Before the big celebration, Her Majesty plans to host a feast for her extended family members. with wine, crackers. The 95-year-old monarch will later move to Sandringham, Norfolk, for Christmas.

Since it will be the Queen's first Christmas without husband Prince Philip, she is ensuring to be surrounded by the love of her family.



A source told The Sun : "Currently it is going ahead but obviously it will be under review right up until the last moment."

Queen's Christmas party has been moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Catstle since she is currently residing there.

The insider added that the Queen doesn't want anything to get in the way of such an important family event.