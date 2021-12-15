 
Showbiz
Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy

Actor Malaika Arora sent some hopeful words for those who are dealing with the after-effects of Coivd-19.  The actor felt it was even difficult for her to get back into the routine.

Malika, who is a fitness freak also tested positive with Covid in September last year. She admitted that getting back the energy after recovering is a difficult task cited HindustanTimes.

“Working on my way back to my old fitness levels after Covid was excruciating. Just getting out of bed was a challenge as I lost a lot of my stamina and strength,” shares Arora when asked about the journey as well as the importance to focus on regaining health after recovering from the virus”, she added.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl further added, “Initially, I felt quite helpless that my body was unable to respond to working out like it used to. My first workout post-Covid was physically devastating, but I kept on pushing and trying harder regardless. With a lot of determination, grit, and hope I finally felt like myself after nearly 32 weeks from testing negative.”

While being optimistic she asserted that for anyone struggling with Covid recovery, “Hang in there! Everything will eventually be okay, even if it doesn’t feel that way.”

