Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours: ‘guess if it’s a boy or a girl’

Wednesday Dec 15 2021
US singer and songwriter Britney Spears surprised her fiancé Sam Asghari and other millions of fans with cryptic post about pregnancy, saying ‘guess if it’s a boy or a girl.’

Nearly a month after court ruled to end her conservatorship, the Toxic crooner turned to Instagram and shared a video showcasing the singer facing away from the camera as she cradles and bottle feeds the mysterious new arrival.

Britney posted the video with cryptic note.

Tagging her fiancé Sam Asghari, she wrote, “New addition to the family. guess if it’s a boy or a girl… thank you again baby @samasghari !!!!”.

Commenting on the post, Sam dropped numerous surprising face emoticons in the comment section.

Britney announced in September that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

She shares two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

