Wednesday Dec 15 2021
David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Beckham’s father, Edward Alan Beckham, tied the knot earlier this week
David Beckham’s father, Edward Alan Beckham, tied the knot this week and the soccer legend marked the day with a special note for his dad.

Beckham attended his father’s wedding to Hillary Meredith this week and took to Instagram to share heartwarming pictures from the occasion with an equally heartfelt caption on Tuesday.

“Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family,” wrote Beckham.

He went on to add, “So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you dad.”


The 46-year-old cut a dapper figure in a classic black suit with a boutonnière. In photos posted to his Instagram page, Beckham was captured adjusting his father’s tie on his big day.

Beckham himself is married to singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and shares four children with her, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper. 

