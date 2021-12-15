Romeo Beckham displays his talent in hilarious video with model girlfriend Mia Regan

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo Beckham has proved his aim is just as good as his footballer father's in a hilarious clip, throwing popcorn into girlfriend Mia Regan's mouth on date night.

Romeo Beckham, who is a professional footballer and an apt photographer, enjoyed a romantic walk with his model girlfriend Mia Regan on Tuesday.

The legendary footballer's son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan proved they were perfectly in sync as a couple in a video the 19-year-old shared to Instagram on the same day.



Romeo could be seen walking ahead of model Mia, also 19, as he threw a piece of popcorn back over his shoulder, Proving his aim is just as good as his former footballer father David's,



He managed to get the treat straight into Mia's mouth, captioning the clip: 'Our party trick @mimimoocher.'

The emerging star, who follows in his father's footsteps as a footballer and lauded his mom Victoria Beckham as Style Queen, cut a casual figure in a denim jacket and white T-shirt while he wore a silver chain around his neck.



While his 19-year-old girlfriend Mia cut a model figure in a cropped green top underneath a khaki jacket, giving a glimpse at her midriff. She also wore a pair of blue denim jeans and had some gold necklaces around her neck to elevate her look.

Romeo's post comes after his brother Cruz, 16, enjoyed a 'fun night' of 'third wheeling' with his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham on Friday.