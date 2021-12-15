 
sports
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Kamran Akmal takes back decision to withdraw from PSL 7

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Peshawar Zalmis Kamran Akmal celebrates after scoring a century during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Feb. 22, 2020. — AFP/File
Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal celebrates after scoring a century during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Feb. 22, 2020. — AFP/File

  • Kamran Akmal to play for Peshawar Zalmi.
  •  Zalmi management holds talks with batter.
  • "Peshawar Zalmi is my family," Akmal says.

After withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition for feeling "humiliated" over being added to the Silver category, veteran cricketer Kamran Akmal has retracted his decision and has decided to play for Peshawar Zalmi. 

The development came after Akmal held discussions with Zalmi’s coach and director Mohammad Akram, the franchise's management said in a statement.

Akram said that the veteran cricketer has always been their key player and will be part of Zalmi in the seventh edition of PSL.

"Peshawar Zalmi is my family," Akmal said, according to the statement.

The cricketer had expressed unhappiness at being picked by the PSL franchise in the Silver category of the upcoming season and as a mark of protest had announced he does not wish to be part of the tournament this time.

In a conversation on his YouTube channel "Catch and bat with Kamran Akmal", the cricketer had said: "Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore and the PSL would do better to give a chance to younger players rather than pick me in the Silver category".

The batter was also unhappy with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who had criticised Akmal’s decision.

