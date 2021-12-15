WATCH: PTI's Chohan brings sweets for Azma to celebrate Junaid's wedding

The sweets that Provincial Minister of Punjab for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan had brought for PML-N leader Azma Bukhari in Lahore, on December 15, 2021. — Twitter

Fayyaz Chohan brings sweets for Azma at Punjab Assembly.

He says Azma gets ecstatic when Maryam's happy.

"I thought I would also become part of the celebration," he says.

To celebrate the marriage of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan brought sweets for PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari.

Chohan had brought sweets for Bukhari at the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, but the PML-N leader, according to him, was not present there.

When reporters asked the provincial minister why had he brought sweets, he said: "I have brought these sweets to celebrate the marriage of begum Safdar Awan's son, so I wanted to give these sweets to Azma Bukhari as she gets ecstatic when begum Safdar Awan is happy. I thought I would also become part of the celebration."

Later, Chohan also called Azma to inform her that he had brought sweets for her.

In August, the nikah of Junaid was solemnised in a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough hotel in London, with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders in attendance.

Their wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday in Islamabad, while the valima (reception) will be held on December 17.