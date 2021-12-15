 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date pushed back to May 2023

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Fast & Furious 10 will release on May 19, 2023 instead of its previously decided release date of April 7, 2023
Fast & Furious 10 will release on May 19, 2023 instead of its previously decided release date of April 7, 2023

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will have to wait an extra month for the 10th instalment to hit theatres in 2023 after Universal Pictures pushed its release to May instead of April 2023.

According to Variety, Fast & Furious 10 will now be releasing on May 19, 2023 instead of its previously decided release date of April 7, 2023.

The move ensures that the 10th part of the high-octane series will now release in time for summer blockbuster season.

Universal Pictures is now expected to fill the April release slot with an untitled animated film which was previously slated to release on March 24, 2023.

The latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, opened to audiences in theatres earlier this year in summer and managed to rake in $726 million globally.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?

Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?
19th Century hardware shop thanks Prince Charles for his support

19th Century hardware shop thanks Prince Charles for his support
Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players

Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players
UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’
Prince Charles honours Lewis Hamilton at Windsor Castle

Prince Charles honours Lewis Hamilton at Windsor Castle
Romeo Beckham displays his talent in hilarious video with model girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham displays his talent in hilarious video with model girlfriend Mia Regan
Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'

Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'
O. J. Simpson is a 'free man' after parole ends early: police

O. J. Simpson is a 'free man' after parole ends early: police
David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note

David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note
Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez
Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court

Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court
Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged

Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged

Latest

view all