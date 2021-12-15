Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Batman star Ben Affleck, who recently rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, has left fans divided with his comments about his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The ‘Argo’ actor opened up about his marriage with Garner on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on Tuesday, revealing he felt 'trapped' while being married to the Valentine's Day actress.

Affleck said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner and that it was “part of why” he started drinking.



Ben Affleck's comments prompted massive reaction on Twitter, with one wrote: “Oh really nice, throw your former partner under the bus... alcohol and drugs are HIS problems.”

Expressing sympathy for Garner, another person tweeted that they felt “sad Jennifer G has to read/hear this...”

However, another user suggested that “anyone who’s ever been in an unhappy marriage” can relate to the “trapped” feeling Affleck talked about.

They wrote: “It’s not about his ex-wife, whom he speaks [about] highly every time.”

Reacting to criticism of Affleck, another person tweeted: “It was amicable. They both were not happy. Calm down.”

“We had a marriage that didn’t work,” Affleck said. “This happens. It was somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer ... what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”



Emphasizing that he and Garner made the right choice by ending their marriage, the two-time Oscar winner said that the pair would “probably be at each other’s throats” if they hadn’t divorced. “I’d probably still be drinking. Part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I felt trapped.”

Garner, who got a breakthrough with the comedy ‘Dude, Where's My Car?’ was cast as Elektra opposite Ben Affleck in the superhero movie ‘Daredevil’ (2003).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner first confirmed their relationship in 2004 and were married in 2005. They went on to have three children together. Ben checked into rehab for alcoholism in 2018, after he and Garner got divorced.