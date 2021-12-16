 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality

A royal staffer who has served Queen Elizabeth for some time has finally broken his silence over the monarch’s true personality.

This claim has been made by an insider close to People Royals and according to their findings, the Queen is reportedly a lot more chatty indoors than she is on official engagements.

The insider was quoted telling the outlet, "The Queen can go from being magisterial to chatty with those she trusts.”

The insider even praised Queen Elizabeth for her wisdom and added, "She has good judgment once she trusts people – and once she does it is very easy."

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth has been residing in Windsor Castle since the covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

A number of staffers also moved in with her during that time and many have formed a bubble around the monarch since Prince Philip’s death.

The source also explained, "Those who are in it cherish their place. They are a support for the Queen and someone that they can have a laugh with and she can talk about the issues of the day."

