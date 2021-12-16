 
Thursday Dec 16 2021
Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met fans and paparazzi during the motion poster launch of upcoming film Bhramastra.

The Ayyan Mukharjee directorial, that is all set to release in September 2022, will add its name in one of the few VFX movies in Bollywood.

Joined by protagonist Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday, was also co-star Alia Bhatt who briefly sang for her real life beau in front of the media.

Alia broke into singing one of the most iconic songs from Ranbir's career titled Balam Pichkari. The lovebirds then shook a leg together, receiving wide praises from their admirers.

"I can't believe I know this step I wasn't even in the film," Alia exclaimed, leaving Ranbir in splits.

Bhramastra is produced by Karan Johar. The movie also Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

