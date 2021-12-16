Lady Gaga turned to psychiatric help while filming House of Gucci: 'I was always Patrizia'

Lady Gaga admits to pushing herself over the edge to outperform her role in House of Gucci.

In a podcast interview with Variety, Gaga confessed that she turned to a mental health nurse to maintain her sanity during the final stages of the Ridley Scott directorial.

“I had a psychiatric nurse with me toward the end of filming,” Gaga told Variety. “I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me.”

The pop music icon famously stayed in character as Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite.

She added,“I was always Patrizia,” Gaga said. “I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren’t related to the movie – I wasn’t pretending that Maurizio (Gucci) was waiting for me downstairs – I was still living my life. I just lived it as her.”

“I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit,” Gaga said. “And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career – the things I’ve put my body through, my mind," continued Gaga.

Sharing reasons for her method acting, Gaga revealed, “I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far. And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own.”

