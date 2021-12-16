 
Jennifer Lopez disappointed with Ben Affleck talking ill of ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is not happy with boyfriend Ben Affleck dissing ex-wife Jennifer Garner on screen.

As per Page Six, the 52-year-old is upset about being pulled into Affleck's mess with Garner.

“[Lopez] is pissed,” said our source. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

The source added, “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” Affleck and Garner share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

 "It’s reckless and cavalier of him," insider talked about Ben Affleck.

The insider statement comes after Affleck talked ill of his marriage with Garner on the The Howard Stern Show.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the star said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," said Affleck.

