Vicky Kaushal marks 2-months success celebration of ‘Sardar Udham’

B Town’s latest heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has been all over the headlines since he tied the knot with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif earlier this month.

After sending the internet in awe with his dreamy wedding pictures, the Uri actor took to his Instagram handle today (on Thursday) and marked the two-months celebrations of his latest release, Sardar Udham.

Sharing an intriguing still from the movie, in which, he essayed the role of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and expressed his gratitude towards his fans.

Alongside the picture, in the caption, the Masan actor wrote, “This Film was a journey of great learning for me as an artist and as a human being. Gratitude for all love that continues to pour in. #SardarUdham #2months”

