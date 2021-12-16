‘Get rid of TV and social media if you think actors spread ‘vulgarity,’ Ushna Shah

Famed Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, known for unapologetically voicing her opinions about several different matters, recently addressed people’s criticism people regarding her profession.

The Parizaad actress took to her Twitter handle and gave a befitting reply to netizens, who criticize actors and take them accountable for promoting vulgarity on television.

in a strict tone, the Bashar Momin actress tweeted, “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ (vulgarity) should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!”

“Show your gherat (self-respect) please,” wrote Shah.

However, the Balaa actress did not mention the reason behind addressing the matter at the moment. Her fans lauded her post and advised the critics to refrain from unwarranted criticism.