Thursday Dec 16 2021
Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Kardashian marked her sons Mason and Reign’s 12th and 7th birthday respectively on December 14
Kourtney Kardashian marked her sons Mason and Reign’s 12th and 7th birthday respectively on December 14 with an adorable note on Instagram.

The doting mother celebrated her ‘birthday twins’ in a special Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a series of adorable photos of the siblings with a loving caption from their mom.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” wrote Kourtney, adding, “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”


Kourtney’s fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, also wished her children on their special day, commenting, “Happy Birthday Reign and Mason.”

The couple even put up a toy Blink-182 concert for the boys, with elves as bandmembers and steel cans as drums that aptly said ‘Elf-182’. 

