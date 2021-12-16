 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West says he's 'going to be homeless in a year'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Kanye West says hes going to be homeless in a year

Kanye West has left fans in shock with his latest revelation about himself, saying he’ll be ‘homeless in a year’ because he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’.

The American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer has said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, who recently changed his name to Ye,  Inspired by this, he said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.

The Grammy winner, in the latest issue of 032c, revealed: “We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained in the latest issue of 032c.

The rapper added: “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

The new announcement comes after Kim Kardashian filed to become legally single and drop 'West' from her surname amid Kanye's reconciliation efforts

Kanye West, during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake, seemed to repeat his wish for a reconciliation with wife Kim Kardashian. However, despite his public bid, Kardashian has reiterated her desire to divorce the rapper.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'
Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'
Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video

Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video
Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense
Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back

Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back
Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday
Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'
Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions
Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Latest

view all