Kanye West says he's 'going to be homeless in a year'

Kanye West has left fans in shock with his latest revelation about himself, saying he’ll be ‘homeless in a year’ because he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’.

The American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer has said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, who recently changed his name to Ye, Inspired by this, he said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.

The Grammy winner, in the latest issue of 032c, revealed: “We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained in the latest issue of 032c.

The rapper added: “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

The new announcement comes after Kim Kardashian filed to become legally single and drop 'West' from her surname amid Kanye's reconciliation efforts



Kanye West, during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake, seemed to repeat his wish for a reconciliation with wife Kim Kardashian. However, despite his public bid, Kardashian has reiterated her desire to divorce the rapper.