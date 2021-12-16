Fans express sadness at Queen's sacrifice for her loved ones

British people and well-wishers of the longest-reigning monarch are expressing their sadness over the Queen's sacrifice as she has reportedly axed her Christmas plan amid ongoing health crisis.



The 95-year-old, who was preparing for traditional Christmas lunch, has been forced to cancel her gathering at Windsor Castle.



The gathering, which was due to be held next Tuesday, ha been scrapped by the Queen as a "precautionary" measure amid surging Omicron case numbers in the UK.



A senior palace source said: "The pre-Christmas family lunch will not be going ahead. The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

Royal fans took no time to respond to the news on Twitter, many of them expressed their sadness at the Queen's sacrifice as she was all set and allowed by her medical team to host the event.



One user tweeted: "To think what our Queen has gone through this year and now having to make this difficult decision is so sad. These restrictions have become intolerable and destructive, and we really need to start learning to live with Covid now."

The Queen's another well-wisher, Zanna Merryn, responded as saying: "Leading by example again, bless her. And her first without her life's partner [broken heart symbol]."

Denise L Sheffield wrote: "This is so sad. I feel so bad for the ones that are obviously in their final years and are forced to isolate. "It's really not good for anyone."

Around 50 members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, his sweetheart Kate Middleton were expected to gather at Windsor Castle next Tuesday for the Queen’s Christmas lunch.

At the traditional Christmas lunch, which is hosted by the Queen, the members of the royal family enjoy wine, crackers and a feast.

