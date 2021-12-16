 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’
Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’

Lyricist and songwriter Tori Spelling recently weighed in on her past stint on reality TV and how close she became to her authentic self during it all.

Spelling made this claim during her most recent chat with Us Weekly and there she was quoted saying, "I like being able to be myself and be authentic. I feel like [being on reality TV] ties me closer to people and to the public. So I like having fun with [it]."

She also admitted, "I truly believe in season 1 of True Tori, I felt like it was an important message," and "It was my way of getting my narrative [out] because everyone else was telling my story. It was a good message. I feel like for people everywhere going through that stuff."

Despite her appreciation for it all, Spelling added, "It probably shouldn’t have gone on past season 1. It became a little dysfunctional all around."

But Spelling does have fond memories of her time filming Tori & Dean and admitted, "I love that because … it’s their life. They were born on TV, like the first three, pretty much.”

“I love showing them that and being like, 'Look at these cute scenes when you were one and two years old.' So they definitely watched."


More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix
Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition

Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition
Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden

Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden
Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her
Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian

Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian
Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider

Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider
Travis Scott ‘laid low’ for Kylie Jenner’s baby show due to backlash

Travis Scott ‘laid low’ for Kylie Jenner’s baby show due to backlash
'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover

'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son

Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son
Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'

Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Latest

view all