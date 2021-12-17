 
Ben Affleck speaks out regarding 2013 Oscars snub for ‘Argo’

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck speaks out regarding his reaction to the 2013 Oscars snub he suffered as a result of his directorial work on Argo

.Affleck weighed in on it all during his most recent chat with The Howard Stern Show.

There he was quoted saying, "Because for so long I felt like, 'I gotta prove I belong here; I gotta show these people, I gotta tell these people.”

“I gotta prove it, I gotta prove that I mean something, that I'm worth something.' And 15 years after Good Will Hunting, and a lot of years in the [expletive] and a lot of [expletive] tabloids and [expletive], I didn't even think we were gonna win. I'll tell you what, it was much more meaningful."

"I knew if I would've held onto that bitterness I wouldn't have gotten there. I was happy, and I felt like, 'Okay, enough. Enough'."

He also went on to say, "It was 'the big snub,' right? And that taught me a lot, because I did everything they told me. You gotta kiss the babies, and I schmooze every [expletive] body in the world. Part of it is because you're the director and you wanna do it, but the truth is part of it is 'cause I wanted it."

"Most people, I think, if they say that they don't [want an Oscar] are probably not totally honest. And everybody told me, 'Oh, you're gonna win.' It wasn't 'You're gonna be nominated,' it was 'You're a lock!' "

