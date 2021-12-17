 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore smog: LHC directs govt to consider early winter vacations for schools

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Motorists are on their way on GT Road Baghun Pura area during the morning hours as smog engulfs the area in provincial capital. Photo: Online/Sajid Rana
Motorists are on their way on GT Road Baghun Pura area during the morning hours as smog engulfs the area in provincial capital. Photo: Online/Sajid Rana 

  • PDMA officer tells judge high consumption of grilled fish, bbq in winter season contributing to smog. 
  • Court refuses to curtail restaurant timings, orders authorities to discuss early winter break option. 
  • LHC orders authorities to continue taking action against traffic violators. 

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the government to consider closing schools on account of winter vacations from December 20 as the rising level of smog in the city continues to pose a health risk for citizens, as per a report in The News

Related items

The court issued the order during a hearing of petitions related to environmental issues. An officer of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the court that the higher consumption of grilled fish and BBQ during the winter season was contributing to rising pollution in the city. 

The PDMA official informed the court that curtailing markets and putting a check on restaurant timings could help solve the problem of smog in the city.   

Justice Shahid Karim, however, did not approve of the suggestion. Instead, he asked authorities to mull over the decision to close schools early for winter vacations from December 20.  

The judge also ordered the relevant authorities to continue taking action against violators of traffic rules and to seal those brick kilns which failed to pay fine as ordered by the judicial commission.

Earlier, petitioners’ counsel Azhar Siddique and Sheraz Zaka submitted that the climate change had become a great threat to human life and if the issue was not dealt with on a war-footing basis, future generations would face disastrous consequences.

Lahore schools, offices to remain closed thrice a week due to smog

Last month, the Punjab government issued orders for schools and offices to remain closed thrice during the week in light of the worsening smog situation in the city. 

Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar, in a notification, stated that the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. The commissioner had said private offices in the provincial capital would also remain shut three days a week.

Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification said.

More From Pakistan:

Police arrest men for allegedly abducting, molesting student in Lahore

Police arrest men for allegedly abducting, molesting student in Lahore

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis
PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results

PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results
Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit

Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit
Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail

Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail
Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands
I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed

I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed
If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry

If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry
PM Imran Khan says Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in GB

PM Imran Khan says Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in GB
Schools winter vacations: Shafqat Mehmood likely to decide date today

Schools winter vacations: Shafqat Mehmood likely to decide date today

Latest

view all