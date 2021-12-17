 
Friday Dec 17 2021
Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem and longtime beau Nadir Zia made a strong case for simplistic weddings this week as the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony.

The 26-year-old, who announced her wedding last month, opted for a Nikah and Mehendi ceremonies to mark her nuptials.

Mushk slipped into a white flowing outfit for her Nikkah designed by Maria B. Blissful pictures from the ceremony were instantly shared by friends in attendance.

Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here

The newlyweds were then joined by an exuberant Mehendi. Mushk wore gold embellished hot pink lehenga choli by Ali Xeeshan for the night as she dance her heart out on the stage.

Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here

Many of the model's celebrity friends including Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan and Khoji attended the ceremonies and sent warm wishes to the happy couple's way.

Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here


