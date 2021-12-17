Kourtney Kardashian turns a ‘Rockstar’ for fiancé Travis Barker

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian turned a ‘Rockstar’ for fiancé Travis Barker as she flaunted her music skills behind the drum sets.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos posing as a drummer.

The 42-year-old reality star, following in the footsteps of fiancé drummer Travis Barker, captioned the photos: “little drummer girl”.

Kourtney can be seen all smiling as she holds up the drumsticks.



Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, 46, dropped sweet comment to appreciate her.

He commented “Rockstar” followed by drum with drumsticks emoticon.

Kourtney and Barker confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February and got engaged in October this year after the US musician popped the question during a romantic beach proposal in Montecito, California.