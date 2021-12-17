Varun Dhawan grooves to ‘Teri Bhabhi’ with wife Natasha Dalal, watch

Varun turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha

Varun Dhawan recorded his first ever Instagram reel with wife Natasha Dalal and it’s everything fans have been waiting for.

The Coolie No.1 actor turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha, who, at first, was not on board for shooting it at all!

Varun had to tell Natasha that he’ll “shoot this with someone else for her to agree” and is seen pulling her into the frame lovingly as the song Teri Bhabhi plays in the background. He then plants an adorable kiss on her cheek.





“She may never do another reel with me,” he further quipped, adding, “But she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.”

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 2021 after years of dating each other; the two have been friends since childhood after meeting at school.