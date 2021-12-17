 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan grooves to ‘Teri Bhabhi’ with wife Natasha Dalal, watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Varun turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha
Varun turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha

Varun Dhawan recorded his first ever Instagram reel with wife Natasha Dalal and it’s everything fans have been waiting for.

The Coolie No.1 actor turned to Instagram early on Friday to share an adorable video with Natasha, who, at first, was not on board for shooting it at all!

Varun had to tell Natasha that he’ll “shoot this with someone else for her to agree” and is seen pulling her into the frame lovingly as the song Teri Bhabhi plays in the background. He then plants an adorable kiss on her cheek.


“She may never do another reel with me,” he further quipped, adding, “But she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.”

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 2021 after years of dating each other; the two have been friends since childhood after meeting at school. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh takes ‘83’ to Dubai, film trailer lit up Burj Khalifa

Ranveer Singh takes ‘83’ to Dubai, film trailer lit up Burj Khalifa
Salman Khan to have an intimate birthday celebration this year

Salman Khan to have an intimate birthday celebration this year

Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here

Mushk Kaleem is officially married to beau Nadir! See Photos Here
Priyanka Chopra slams media outlet for labelling her 'Nick Jonas' wife'

Priyanka Chopra slams media outlet for labelling her 'Nick Jonas' wife'
Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wants to work with Vicky Kaushal

Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wants to work with Vicky Kaushal
Kiara Advani buys luxury car Audi, worth a whopping amount of Rs. 1.56 cr.

Kiara Advani buys luxury car Audi, worth a whopping amount of Rs. 1.56 cr.
‘Ms Marvel’ was a wonderful experience, says Fawad Khan

‘Ms Marvel’ was a wonderful experience, says Fawad Khan
‘Get rid of TV and social media if you think actors spread ‘vulgarity,’ Ushna Shah

‘Get rid of TV and social media if you think actors spread ‘vulgarity,’ Ushna Shah

Vicky Kaushal marks 2-months success celebration of ‘Sardar Udham’

Vicky Kaushal marks 2-months success celebration of ‘Sardar Udham’
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ headed to Berlinale 2022 for world premiere

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ headed to Berlinale 2022 for world premiere
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma exude ‘couple goals’ in rare pic from 4th anniversary celebration

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma exude ‘couple goals’ in rare pic from 4th anniversary celebration
Akshay Kumar on Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ performance: ‘I was taken aback’

Akshay Kumar on Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ performance: ‘I was taken aback’

Latest

view all