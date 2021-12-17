 
Jennifer Garner friends slam Ben Affleck: 'He's done horrible things'

Jennifer Garner's pals are not happy with ex-husband Ben Affleck's remarks on their failed marriage.

Jennifer Garner's pals are not happy with ex-husband Ben Affleck's remarks on their failed marriage.

After revealing that he partly started drinking because he was unhappy with Garner, Affleck has been completely snubbed by the star's friends, who reveal that former wife has only been supportive during the tough times.

“It’s disgusting,” one industry insider who knows both Affleck and Garner well said of the actor’s comments. “Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse," the source added.

“Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children," said another insider.

“Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It’s one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease," Page Six was told in an exclusive chat with insider.

Speaking to Howard Stern in a recent interview, Affleck admitted that he would still be drinking if he was married to Garner because he felt 'trapped' in the marriage.

