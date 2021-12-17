 
Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah for premiere of their upcoming film 83 where the movie was warmly welcomed.

The couple is making every possible effort to make movie a super-hit. The sports-drama is already garnering a massive response as it received a huge round of applause and standing ovation from international audience.

A short clip is making rounds on internet in which the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen appreciating the audience that gave a big round of applause to the film while standing up from their seats.

Singh is playing the role of famed Indian batsman Kapil Dev in the film which is helmed by Kabir Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Based on the true happenings of 1983 World Cup, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2021.

