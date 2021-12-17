Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release

Holland’s latest outing as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in 'No Way Home' released on December 16

Tom Holland’s latest outing as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 16 and the actor has been rightly overwhelmed.

Sharing photos of himself posing alongside the film’s star cast, Holland turned to Instagram late on Thursday to share his excitement, writing, “I can’t believe we actually did it.”





“Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing. This movie is a labour of love and celebrates three generations of cinema,” he further gushed.

Holland, 25, added that his starring role as Spider-Man is “truly a dream come true” and that he is grateful for the love and support the films have received.





“We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie,” he wrote, concluding his note with a warning for fans that read: “P.S. Bring tissues.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to record-breaking ticket sales, with Variety reporting that the film was eyeing a “massive $150 million-plus debut”.