Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Bhatt came under scrutiny after she was reportedly exposed to the virus at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house
Alia Bhatt is out of hot waters over allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules and traveling while being exposed after officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed she had tested negative.

Talking to the Press Trust of India, BMC officials said that Bhatt had tested negative for COVID-19 before travelling to Delhi earlier this week to promote her upcoming film Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor.

“No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report,” said the officials, laying to rest reports of Bhatt violating several SOPs.

BMC officials were also seen outside Bhatt’s house after sanitising it.

The actress had come under scrutiny after she was reportedly exposed to the virus at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house alongside Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others who tested positive later. 

