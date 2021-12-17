Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics 

 
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming, romance-drama film, Atrangi Re.

While the Simmba actress has been completely occupied with the promotions, she has been treating her fans and followers with gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures of the movie, in which she will be seen with actors Dhanush, Akshay Kumar.

The Coolie No.1 star turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse into her love for sunsets. Leaving fans in awe, Sara introduced her fans to her Atrangi Re character Rinku, who hails from Bihar and posted pictures of sunsets from both Bihar and Mumbai, where Sara live.


Sharing the lovely shots, the Pataudi princess wrote, "We’ve always loved the setting sun. From Bombay to Bihar. From Sara to Rinku."

In one of the pictures, Sara is seen sporting a bright pink sharara outfit while in another, she is seen as Rinku, donning a peach and dark green saree.

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. 

