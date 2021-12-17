Kim Kardashian says she's proud of designers for making clothes for curvy girls

Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the time when designers didn’t make clothes for curvy girls amid 90’s heroin chic – popular look of supermodels.

During her chat on Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed, “When I first started to get into fashion, no one would send me clothes because they were like, ‘There’s no way this is going to fit her right?’”

Reflecting on her struggles of trying ‘to squeeze into’ supermodel clothes, she added, “I was like, ‘I promise it’ll fit me. I’ll squeeze into it’.

The KKW Beauty mogul shared that she was highly ignore for having a ‘curvy body.

She said, “Nobody looked like me until the end of high school and then it was Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek, and I was like, ‘That’s it! I see it, I see it.’ And it felt so good.”