Friday Dec 17 2021
BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park

Friday Dec 17, 2021

BTS singer Jungkook recently promoted an underrated artist on his newly-launched solo Instagram account.

The septet’s members’ individual Instagram debut is making waves as they garnered massive number of followers within a few hours.

Soon after they got their solo handles, the Butter hit-makers started treating ARMY –group’s official fandom, with their unseen pictures.

However, the youngest of seven took the charge to support other musicians.

Taking to his IG Story on December 16, the Euphoria singer uploaded a photo, sharing that he was listing to the song On The Low by Justin Park.

The 24-year-old vocalist also wrote, “The song is so good….” (Translated into English).

Coming across the beloved idol’s story, the fans couldn’t stop but promote the track. Within a few hours of the singer’s story, the song went viral on Korean music streaming platform, Melon.


